LEFORS, Carolyn P. "Carol" August 29, 1950 - February 16, 2020 Carol lived most of her life in the Spokane area. She had various jobs in her younger years and later ended her 30 year banking career in May of 2009. Carol enjoyed all kinds of adventures, traveling, ocean trips, and planting gardens and watching her pumpkins grow. Her priority in life was her family and friends. A person of true character, she was kind, thoughtful, caring, generous and always put the needs of others before her own. Carol is preceded in death by her mother, father, and son David R. Lefors "Bubba". She is survived by partner Bob and siblings Donna, Jackie, and Laurie and Jody; granddaughter Katie and two children she considered her own, niece Michelle and nephew Spud (Bill) and many other nieces nephews and cousins. In honor of Carol, we will be having a celebration of life to be held February 29th, 2020 at 10:30am located at the Unity Center of Divine Love and Light, 4123 E. Lincoln Rd., Spokane, WA. 99217. All are welcome to attend and share memories. Any questions, call Jackie at 509-720-4620.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020