WHEATON, Carolyn Rae Carolyn Rae Wheaton, age 75, passed away peacefully due to complications from Alzheimer's disease on Friday, the 22nd of March at Rockwood Retirement Communities in Spokane surrounded by her children. Carolyn was the daughter of Bernard Wheaton and Lucille Wheaton (née Wicklund) and sister to Sharon Wheaton. Carolyn is survived by her sister, her children Tina and Tim, her grandchildren Taija and Carter, her nieces Shelly, Dana, Nona, and DeeAnn, and her grandnephews Camron and Dustin. Carolyn often expressed her pride in her children who now both work in education, Tim in Berkeley and Tina in Spokane. In addition to being a caring and thoughtful mother, she was greatly involved as a positive influence in the lives of her nieces and grand- children. Since 2007, her incredibly adorable Shih Tzu-Maltese puppy, Lucy, was the love of her life and gave Carolyn and everyone around her much joy. Carolyn and Sharon grew up in downtown Kalispell, Montana and worked at their parents' store, Wheaton's Cycle and Toy, helping at the sales counter before they were tall enough to see over it. Carolyn graduated from Flathead High School in Kalispell, in 1962. After earning her degree from Eastern Washington University, Carolyn went on to a 35-year career in Dental Hygiene before retiring. For the last thirty years she lived in Spokane, where her daughter and grand- children still live. As an independent woman and single mother, her thrift, prudence, strong work ethic, and financial acumen allowed her to retire early. She was a "snow bird" for several years in retirement, spending winters in Peoria, Arizona, golfing, playing pickle ball, and enjoying her community there. Known for her light-hearted nature and sense of style, she was beloved by all and spent her time giggling with friends and family and caring for those around her. She had a keen aesthetic sense, remodeling, designing, and decorating home interiors to great effect. Carolyn grew up and spent much of her life around lakes and enjoyed water skiing and boating. A small family ceremony will take place at Loon Lake later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carolyn's name to Compassion & Choices (

