LINDER, Carolyn Ray (Melcher) Carolyn Ray Linder (Melcher) went to be with Jesus on October 3, 2020 surrounded at home by her family after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was born on September 7th, 1948 in Spokane, WA to Lloyd C. Melcher Jr. and Lois P. Melcher. Growing up, Carolyn had a love of the outdoors, owned and trained horses, enjoyed skiing, ice-skating, and dancing at Mitchum's Barn where she met her future husband Kenneth J. Linder. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1966 and was Married on September 10th, 1966. Carolyn worked in administration at JC Penny's and Knopp's Taxidermy. Her true passion, however, was in caring for others. Carolyn was a natural caregiver, she was a loving foster parent, daycare provider and volunteered for Day out for the Blind. She was a devoted caregiver for her great aunt and uncle and the caregiver for both of her parents. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Ronald Melcher. She is survived by her two children, K. Sean Linder (Amanda) and Dawn Koch (Monte). Her five grandchildren, Nick, Nathan, Natalie, Hailey, and Caleb as well as her brothers Loren Melcher (Sarah) of Post Falls, ID, and Kevin Melcher (Kim) of Spokane. Due to Covid19, services will be scheduled for a later date. Pacific Northwest Cremation & Funeral North Location

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
