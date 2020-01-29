Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Ruth (Morrison) BRYAN. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Corbin Senior Activity Center 827 West Cleveland Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

BRYAN, Carolyn Ruth (Morrison) (Age 82) Carolyn went to her heavenly home on January 22, 2020, after a battle with dementia. She passed in comfort, surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born on October 13, 1937, to Kenneth and Ruth Morrison in Spokane, Washington. The first of five children she grew up on Spokane's south hill attending Wilson Elementary and Lewis & Clark High School. Carolyn married William (Bill) Bryan on September 13, 1958 and they have five children: Michael (Darci), Richard, Christine (Vance), Cathy, and Carol (Matthew). She is survived by Bill and her children. Carolyn's family meant the world to her and she spent many fun times with her children, 14 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Carolyn's grandchildren lit up her world and she loved playing, biking, time at the lake, and so many memories they all treasure. Carolyn went to work for Corbin Senior Center in 1968 where her career bloomed into an amazing adventure in travel. Carolyn built the tour program at Corbin which eventually led to a move to Spokane World Travel where she started a very successful tour program. She eventually went back to Corbin to end her career doing what she loved, working with seniors and planning tours. Her career enabled her and Bill, along with family and friends, to travel the world. Carolyn's life and her family's lives changed on May 1, 1977 when she ran the first Bloomsday, which she continued on as a perennial until 2018. Running became a staple in the Bryan household where eventually everyone joined in. She and Bill joined the Bloomsday Road Runners Club and lifelong friends were made. You all know who you are and we are thankful for the joy you brought to our mom's life. Mom ran her one and only marathon in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1984 with Bill and daughter Carol. Carolyn stayed active throughout her life. Carolyn was also involved in the Spokane Preservation Advocates and met many more lifelong friends. Thank you all for your friendship. Carolyn's family would like to thank every friend and family member for their love and support. We'd like to send a special thank you to Hospice of Spokane for the angels they are. We'd also like to say thank you to Crystal and Evelyn of Angel Senior Care for their loving care. We ask that in lieu of flowers that you donate to Hospice of Spokane. A celebration of life for Carolyn will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 at Corbin Senior Activity Center, 827 West Cleveland, Spokane, with a reception to follow.

