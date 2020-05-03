JOHNSON, Carolynne Day Carolynne Day Johnson went home to Jesus at the age of 76 in Spokane, Washington on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Cozy Place due to Alzheimer/Dementia. Carolynne was born on November 8, 1943 in Spokane, Washington to her parents Marie Angionette (Day) and Harold Cory Warfield. She was the oldest of three, with two wonderful brothers Tom and Mark Warfield. She graduated from Mead High School and attended Whitworth College. In 1963 she wed Gary Gossett, they had three children, Kimberlee Melcher, and twins Tiffany Zuck and Todd Gossett. She was an amazing and dedicated wife and mother. She married Don Johnson in 1980 and they had one child together Meghan Houston. Her and Don had many beautiful years together raising their daughter and loving their children and grandchildren. One of her favorite things to do was take drives and admire God's creation. She was the copilot in the passenger seat, she would ride anywhere with glee; to Coeur d'Alene for a double cheeseburger, to Oregon for family time, to Canada for the scenic views, to Seattle to look at wedding dresses with her daughter and granddaughters. Carolynne's family was without a doubt the light of her life. If she knew you, she loved you and you thought you were her favorite person on earth. She always believed the best in people and had a purse full of candy (butterfingers, skittles, red hots, and circus peanuts to name a few) and a light that could not be dimmed. Everyone she met was inspired by her positive attitude and joy, it was contagious. The school district had a big part of her heart for over twenty years, she loved working with young kids and teachers. Of all the things she loved, Christmas and dancing were at the top of her list. Her home was adorned with pink and her favorite phrase was "this is so fun," which she exclaimed even while being carried on a gurney from the hospital to hospice. She was her family's cheerleader, you've never met anyone more proud of their people. We will cherish her unwavering faith in Jesus. We will miss everything about her, her kindness, her love, her hope, her goodness, her encouragement, her eccentric and beautiful soul. Her grandchildren will always remember growing up with countless sleepovers and every morning without fail they would wake up to breakfast set out in the kitchen, each place setting accompanied with its own 3x5 card with their name and filled front and back with a love note she had written them while staying up late ironing and watching old classics on a tiny television. How she never missed a dance recital, swim lesson, choir concert, soccer game, football game, you name it she was there and cheering them on boldly. She loved to go to Nordstrom and shop and eat at the cafe with her family (her husband Don called the chairs by the escalators his Nordstrom purgatory), and her annual birthday lunch at Clinkerdagger. Dessert first (and then real food if you're still hungry) is a tradition passed down from her beloved mom Angie. At another one of her favorite local spots, Ambrosia they got this. Rocky, the most fun server, would bring out her dessert and coffee right away, they had a special bond that has become a treasured memory for our entire family. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and nephew Kris Warfield. Survived by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her two brothers and their families and dear friends. May you rest in peace precious, sweet, one of a kind Carolynne Day Johnson. It's so fitting your middle name was Day, because you are our sunshine. We know you are dancing the pony, eating chocolate and reunited with the love of your life Don in heaven. The love you gave us will never be lost. You are so loved foreveryour memory never lost. Due to current state guidelines her celebration of life will be with her close family. Condolences can be sent to 4216 South Cook St, Spokane, WA 99223.



