HUMPHREYS, Carra Dolores Carra Dolores Humphreys passed away on May 16, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. She was a tremendous example of strength, loyalty, friendship, and love to all who knew her. Carra was born December 13, 1960 in Coeur d' Alene, ID to Carl and Donna Cochrane. Carra grew up in the Silver Valley where she learned the importance of family and the value of hard work. Carra graduated from Kootenai High School in 1979. In 1976 she married Tom Hayman, and they had one child, Darrick. Their marriage came to a close a few years later, and Carra worked extremely hard to make ends meet to be the best provider for Darrick possible. Working sometimes two and three jobs, Carra was proud of the work that she did so that her son could have a good life. Carra found her career in the health care industry. She worked for many years at Valley Hospital in the Obstetrics and Pediatrics unit where she met many great people who would become lifelong friends. Carra also worked at the Spokane Shiners Hospital and was very proud of her work with the children who were helped there. In 1994, Carra married Carl Humphreys, and in 1999 they settled at Liberty Lake, WA. Carl was an enthusiastic adventure seeker and spent many days skiing, mountain biking, or surfing. Carra often skied or boated with Carl, and it wasn't an uncommon sight to see Carra waiting at the bottom of a mountain bike trail to drive Carl back up to the top for another run. While they lived independent lives, they were both there for each other throughout their entire marriage. When Carra was diagnosed with dementia, Carl was her primary caregiver, and he did a tremendous job until his death in January 2020. When not working, Carra was an avid quilter and created tremendous works of art. In 2009, Carra completed her first triathlon and never looked back. She was inspired by other strong women she, in turn, inspired others by her perseverance and dedication to a goal that was all her own. She also held volunteerism close to her heart working with the Children's Miracle Network and the Spokane AIDS Network. Next to her family, her true love was horses. Carra owned and rode horses growing up and shared that special bond with her grandfather, Reese. As a single mother, she didn't have the extra income to support a horse, but as Darrick left home, she worked extra shifts so that she could again own a horse. Riding gave her a sense of friendship, freedom, and independence that nothing else could. She loved it! Carra is gone much too early. She is survived by her son, Darrick Hayman (Anne), grandsons, Thomas and Brady, parents Carl and Donna Cochrane, brother Todd Cochrane (Kristi), sister Lisa Sawyer (Brad), mother-in-law Janis Smith, brother-in-law Paul Humphreys (Lissa), numerous nephews, a niece, cousins, and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Carl, grandparents, Reese and Pauline Hubbard, Stanley and Mary Cochrane, and father-in-law Robert T. Smith. Carra will be interred at the Rose Lake Cemetery next to her husband Carl. A small private funeral will be held at this time due to the requirement for social distancing. The family will have a much larger public celebration of life later in the year when restrictions are relaxed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Carra's name to the Spokane Shriners Hospital. Please view and sign Carra's online guestbook at www.englishfuneralchapel.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.