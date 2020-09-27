THORSON, Carroll Bernell Carroll Bernell Thorson, born May 28, 1931, to Arthur Clarence and Minnie Adelle Thorson in High Landing Township near Thief River Falls, MN, passed away September 17, 2020. He attended Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, MN, and enlisted in the US Army in 1948. He was honorably discharged in 1952. Carroll moved to Spokane, WA in 1953 and married Ellen Marie Holt in 1954. He worked for the Great Northern Railway for eight years, then joined the US Postal Service in 1961. At first, he was a letter carrier and then worked in various supervisory positions, retiring in 1988. His hobbies were hunting, camping, fishing, reading, and gardening. In retirement he excelled in playing bridge, becoming a life bridge player. Carroll and Ellen had three sons, Jeffrey, Wayne, and Daniel. He was preceded in death by Wayne in 2018, brother Vernon, father Arthur Clarence, mother, Minnie Adelle, and grandparents. Carroll is survived by his wife Ellen; sons Jeffrey and Daniel; daughter-in-law DeeLee; grandsons Jeffrey, Robert, and Andrew; grand-daughters Amber, Kally, and Danyel; five great-granddaughters; and brothers Murrell, Delano, and Lowell. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com