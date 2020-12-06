CAIN, Carson Fisher Our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and loyal friend, Carson Fisher Cain, passed away unexpectedly on November 27, 2020. Carson was born in Spokane, WA, on July 29, 1997 to Mark and Molly Cain. Carson grew up in a loving home in Colbert, WA, and spent much of his childhood running through the fields and exploring the land. Many of his happiest memories were shared there with family and friendsseveral of whom would consider it their home away from home. Carson had a beautiful soul. He was wise beyond his years, and his heart was true. He loved deeply, cared beyond what words can express, and lent a helping hand before asked. When Carson was ten years old, his father, Mark, passed away from cancer, and Carson took on more responsibility within his family without being prompted or asked. During this time, he helped maintain their family home and property to perfection. Not only did Carson love working with his hands, he enjoyed seeing the progression of a project over time, or as he referred to it, "the slow chip in the sculpting of a larger project." This work was very rewarding for him; he understood hard work and dedication and he carried these traits throughout his life. He was a genuine and compassionate person and wanted to better the world around him. He'd lend a hand to those in need and did not expect anything in return. During his college years, Carson would plow snow in the early morning hours and, without request or compensation, would stop at the parking lot of a cancer center to clear the lot. When asked why he made that stop, Carson replied, "The patients going for treatment have enough challenges. They don't need one more to navigate through the parking lot." This action embodied Carson's compassionate and devoted spirit. Carson was easy to love and made friends naturally. His infectious smile and quick wit were warming and joyful, and he entertained his family and friends with his loveable charm. He could often be found creating somethingwhether building, renovating, or making music, and he loved to exerciseit didn't matter if he was working out in a gym or busting out enviable dance moves. He was devoted to childhood buddies and Gonzaga University brothers alike, and unconditionally loved his older brother and best friend, Colten. He had a unique bond with his mother, Molly, whom he protected, loved deeply, and cared for each day. Those who gained his friendship can attest that he was fiercely loyal, kind, and tender. He understood challenges and struggle and was an example of perseverance. He had a wonderful, empathetic ability to walk in other people's shoes, and be available to someone who needed a friend. Carson Fisher Cain will be remembered for his strength, compassion, humility, and kindness. He is survived by his mother, Molly, brother Colten, grandmother Mary Hoerner-Riddle, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends and loyal companion, Rudie, his golden retriever. We take comfort in knowing that when Carson left us, he was enveloped within the loving arms of his father, Mark, and grandfather, Ed Hoerner. Carson will be missed deeply and profoundly, and we will hold him forever in our hearts. The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and concern shown by so many. A celebration of Carson's life will take place in the summer of 2021.



