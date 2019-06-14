Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Casey J. YOST. View Sign Service Information Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory 98 S Diamond St Mansfield , OH 44902 (419)-522-5211 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory 98 S Diamond St Mansfield , OH 44902 View Map Service 4:00 PM Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory 98 S Diamond St Mansfield , OH 44902 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

YOST , Casey J. (Age 59) Our community sadly and unexpectedly lost a good neighbor and friend in Casey J. Yost, 59, of Shiloh, Ohio on June 9, 2019. He was born in Celina, Ohio to Jean and Harvey Yost. Casey was a graduate of Crestview High School class of 1978. He proudly owned his farmland and tackled everything from crops to cattle. Outside of the farm, he held various factory jobs in the community, most recently working at Weiss Industries in Mansfield, Ohio. He was an avid gun collector and hunter of deer, turkey, and pheasant. Casey enjoyed a competitive game of scrabble, watching Western movies, and riding his motorcycles. Spending any amount of time with Casey would guarantee a glimpse of his legendary sense of humor, quick wit, and a cold beer. He treasured every moment he spent with his mother and sister, frequently starting his day with a visit carrying the Ashland Times-Gazette, the Mansfield News Journal, and a hot cup of coffee. With an old fashioned charm, Casey would often make a round of the neighborhood, stopping by and ensuring that close friends and neighbors were cared for. He treated his friends like family, and the memories they shared were always close to his heart. Casey enjoyed pizza and movie nights with his twin children and proudly attended all of their school functions. His love for all his children was evident in every phone call. Though his oldest live out of state, he effectively closed the distance with a funny story and a heartfelt "I love you". Casey will be deeply missed and his memory cherished, especially by his five children, Terren (Alyssa), Kelly, Samantha, Lucas, and Erica Yost; brand new grandchildren, Tenley and Traverse; siblings, Jeff and Kim Yost; nieces, Elisabeth (Bart) Hartman, Ellen (Gary) Wilson, and Erin Bramblett; nephew, Paysen Bramblett; and his beloved mother, Jean Yost. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Yost; brother-in-law, Chris Wagoner; and sister-in-law, Debbie Yost. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A time of open sharing to celebrate Casey's life will begin at 4:00 pm. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at

