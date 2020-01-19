Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cassie Marie PURVIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PURVIS, Cassie Marie (Age 93) Cassie Marie Purvis peace-fully passed away on January 7th, 2020. Cassie was delivered to James Hale and Willie Jobe in Scottsville, KY on October 16th, 1926. In 1936 she began attending the Kentucky school for the deaf in Louisville, KY. It was there she met James W. Purvis and they were married in April of 1944. In 1949, with their infant son Ronald, they relocated to Spokane along with her sister Cairselle. In Spokane three more sons were born, Michael, William, and Gary. She worked as a seamstress at Pacific Trail coat factory and later went to work at Hollister-Stier Laboratories where she retired in 1989. She became active in developing the Spokane Deaf Center and was a member there for several years. She also spent many hours creating quilts for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren until she finally ran out of fabric. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years James, her sister Cairselle, and her son William and his wife Debra. She is survived by sons Ron, Michael, and Gary and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial of her life will be held in the Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park on January 25th, 11:00 AM.

