GLOTH, Catharine (Seabloom) (Age 91) May 28, 1928 - January 25, 2020 Catharine (Seabloom) Gloth, 91, of Boise, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The daughter of Ivar and Dorothy Seabloom, Catharine was born in Deer Park, Washington on May 28, 1928, just months after her father passed away. She attended schools in Deer Park and Rogers High School in Spokane, WA and took pride in her perfect attendance. Catharine was especially proud of her immigrant and Revolutionary War early American ancestry. After attending Whitworth University in Spokane, she graduated with an associate degree and became a licensed X-Ray Technician. She loved the medical profession, having grown up in a home which celebrated service to others. Continuing her education while working at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, she eventually took on responsibility for the isotope lab in addition to her X-Ray lab duties. Catharine met her husband, Alec, when his grocery delivery truck hit a pole in front of her home and he asked to borrow the phone. After marrying in 1954, Alec served in the Army, deploying to Germany in 1955, where he was soon joined by Catharine and son Stephen. Upon their return, he resumed his career with Albertsons and Catharine gave birth to their daughter, Rebecca and helped manage the family through multiple relocations including Pendleton, Spokane and ending in Boise. After losing her husband in 1993, she continued to enjoy life in Boise, spending significant time working to benefit others through the Assistance League, helping children through Operation School Bell, supporting the Discovery Center of Idaho, which she and Alec had helped to establish and enjoying membership in the Birds of Prey. She participated in Bible Study Fellowship, being active in the United Methodist Church 'Cathedral of the Rockies', worked to help beautify the Boise Botanical Gardens, volunteered at St. Alphonsus Hospital, and spent time with her garden club and long time friends. She was cared for late in life by the staff of Willow Park Assisted Living Center, who added significantly to her quality of life. A special thanks to Aaron, Linda and the outstanding and caring staff of Willow Park for all their love and support. Catharine is survived by her son Steve (Mary Lynn) Gloth, her daughter Rebecca (Robert) Blair, grandchildren Nicholas, Aubrey (Ellen), Chelsea (Christopher) and Zachary (Kasey), three great-grandchildren and several nieces and a nephew. We rejoice in the knowledge that our mother is with the Lord, reunited with her husband, Alec, mother, sister and meeting her father for the first time. Services will be family only. In lieu of flowers, friends and loved ones are invited to donate to the Birds of Prey, Discovery Center of Idaho or any .

