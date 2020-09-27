DARNOLD, Catherine Anne Catherine Anne Darnold, age 66, of Spokane, Washington, passed away on September 18, 2020 at 7:28 p.m. in Spokane, Washington. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Spokane. Cathy will be interred at Woodland Cemetery in Deer Park, Washington next to her father. Arrangements are being made by Heritage Funeral Home. Cathy was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon to William Jesse Darnold and Annetta Nathaleen Malone on January 23, 1954. She went to school in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She completed her schooling on June 10, 1985 at Spokane Falls Community College. She married Robert Wayne Roudebush on April 22, 1972 in Spokane, Washington. They were later divorced. She was a stay-at-home mother. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a primary teacher prior to her passing and loved the children that she taught the gospel to weekly. She loved to be crafty and created many blankets and other items for friends and family. She loved to crochet, sew and recently loved to do diamond art paintings. She will be missed by many. Cathy is preceded in death by her parents William Darnold, Annetta Malone, stepfather Richard Graham, siblings William Michael Darnold and Candace Michelle Darnold. Cathy is survived by ex-husband Robert Roudebush, Children: LeAnn (Daniel) Fewkes, Diana (Joseph) Beckman, William Roudebush, Thomas Roudebush, Siblings: Kevin Darnold, Robin Darnold, Nancy Darnold, Allen (Agnes) Nelson, 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Catherine's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Moran Prairie Ward in Spokane, the Suncrest Ward in Nine Mile Falls of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her caregivers, Latonna Lund and Lisa Staley.



