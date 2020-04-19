Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine B. DAHL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAHL, Catherine B. (Age 98) Catherine Dahl died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Aurora, OH, formerly of Spokane, WA and Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late James Dahl; mother of William (Antoinette) Dahl of Silver Spring, MD, Sr. Margaret Dahl, FSE of Lowell, MI, and Mary (Jerry) Frank of Aurora, OH; grandmother of Jennifer Dahl Domyan and James Bailey, great-grandmother of Zoe and Quincy Domyan; sister of Dorothy (Robert) Guffin, Spokane, WA. Preceded in death by sisters Margaret Phillips and Betty Williams. Long time resident of Spokane and member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish. A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated April 14, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, Burtonsville, MD, with interment following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anna Maria of Aurora, 889 N. Aurora Road, Aurora, OH 44202.

DAHL, Catherine B. (Age 98) Catherine Dahl died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Aurora, OH, formerly of Spokane, WA and Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late James Dahl; mother of William (Antoinette) Dahl of Silver Spring, MD, Sr. Margaret Dahl, FSE of Lowell, MI, and Mary (Jerry) Frank of Aurora, OH; grandmother of Jennifer Dahl Domyan and James Bailey, great-grandmother of Zoe and Quincy Domyan; sister of Dorothy (Robert) Guffin, Spokane, WA. Preceded in death by sisters Margaret Phillips and Betty Williams. Long time resident of Spokane and member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish. A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated April 14, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, Burtonsville, MD, with interment following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anna Maria of Aurora, 889 N. Aurora Road, Aurora, OH 44202. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close