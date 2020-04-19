DAHL, Catherine B. (Age 98) Catherine Dahl died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Aurora, OH, formerly of Spokane, WA and Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late James Dahl; mother of William (Antoinette) Dahl of Silver Spring, MD, Sr. Margaret Dahl, FSE of Lowell, MI, and Mary (Jerry) Frank of Aurora, OH; grandmother of Jennifer Dahl Domyan and James Bailey, great-grandmother of Zoe and Quincy Domyan; sister of Dorothy (Robert) Guffin, Spokane, WA. Preceded in death by sisters Margaret Phillips and Betty Williams. Long time resident of Spokane and member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish. A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated April 14, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, Burtonsville, MD, with interment following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anna Maria of Aurora, 889 N. Aurora Road, Aurora, OH 44202.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 19, 2020