MARKO, Catherine Elizabeth (Age 72) May 15, 1947 - May 13, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Catherine Marko on May 13, 2020. She was born May 15, 1947 to Nick and Helen Zacher in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Catherine grew up in Wenatchee, graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1965 and Eastern Washington University, with a degree in business, in 1978. She served in the US Army and achieved the rank of SP5E5. Catherine's grandchildren were the perseverance and hope with which she lived. She also had a special devotion to Our Lady and exhibited 'motherly love' in the way of providing special cakes, wonderful cookies and delicious meals to many. She loved to celebrate, be it your birthday, Halloween, Valentine's Day, St Pat's Day, Thanksgiving or Christmas. She was a career caregiver and knew the intrinsic worth of everyone, showing gratitude daily. She enjoyed her affiliation at Corbin Senior Center and was a faithful parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Catherine will be lovingly remembered by her children: John (Rachel) Marko, Jeanette (Julio) Marko-Sanchez; grandchildren: Elena Sanchez, Julio Sanchez Jr, Anna Marko, Greta Marko, Jonah Marko; her mother, Helen Zacher; siblings: Linda Strong, Bill Zacher, Patti DeArmond, Jeannie Bohr, Chris Wolfe, and Nancy Clarine. She will also be dearly missed by her many friends. The graveside burial for Catherine is scheduled at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA 99022. Memorial services pending.



