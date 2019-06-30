JOHNSON, Catherine Lenora Catherine Lenora Johnson, 95, died June 27, 2019, in her hometown of Spokane, WA. Catherine was born to John and Iva Tracy on April 10, 1924 in Spokane, WA. "Gramma Kay" will always be remembered for her immense love for her family, as well as her feisty and independent spirit. She enjoyed time with her great-grandchildren, playing the lotto every week, and an occasional cigarette and whiskey. She is survived by her children Vickie Lowrance and Daniel Johnson; grandchildren Tracy Ness and Rocky Holt; and great-grandchildren Cami and Drew Ness, Tyler and Zac Holt. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday July 3, at 11:00 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 330 E. Boone, Spokane with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online tribute at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 30, 2019