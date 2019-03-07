Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Riddle Lees "Cathie" BUTTERS. View Sign

BUTTERS, Catherine Riddle Lees "Cathie" Cathie passed onto Heaven March 4, 2019 after a very short illness peacefully in her home at Fairwood Village. She was born May 1st, 1929 at Bemersyde Estate, in the Parish of Mertoun, Scotland to Daisy (Amos) Lees and Gideon Lees. The family was planning her upcoming 90th birthday party. Cathie was an amazingly giving wife, mother, grandma, GG and friend to many. She married Alexander Thomson Butters (deceased) in 1950 in Edinburgh, Scotland. They spent 65 adventurous years together travelling the world and owning a masonry business. She was an active community member volunteer, bank administrator, gardener, and gourmet cook. Cathie and her son David came across the Atlantic by ship in 1954 via New York to Toronto, Canada then on to Edmonton and finally making their home in Spokane. She was very proud of her United States Citizenship acquired in 1989. Cathie worked at various jobs until she began her 31-year career with Washington Trust Bank until retirement. Known by many and admired for her ginger hair and Scottish accent. Cathie was impeccable about everything, her home, garden, and the cabin at Priest River. She loved her family, friends, pet Scotties and Westies, and playing golf. Cathie is survived by her sons David (Penny) Butters and Kirk (Tami) Butters; her grandkids, Jill (Davey) Willis, Keith Butters, Joey (Heather) Butters, Scott Butters; five great-grandkids; her brother Watt Lees; and sisters Anne Blacklock and Margaret McLaren all of Scotland, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Ian. She leaves behind her special friends Terry, Pam, Ingrid, Petra, and her companions Fern and Jeanette of Fairwood Village. Special thanks to Dr. O'Connor and his staff for their continued care for Catherine. The family wishes to invite you to a Memorial Service at Heritage Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her favorite charity, the Spokane Humane Society.

508 North Government Way

Spokane , WA 99224

(509) 838-8900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019

