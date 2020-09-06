1/1
MORIN, Cathlene Joyce Cathlene Joyce Morin passed away quietly in her home on August 14, 2020. She was born in Spokane on December 24, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Duane L Morin, father Chester Maggard and mother Myrtle Adamson. She was the last remaining survivor of 15 siblings. Joyce and Bud raised their daughters in Greenacres. She loved her big family of brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and the fun that was shared at frequent picnics and holiday gatherings. She was a great cook with specialties of homemade dill and sweet pickles. She passed this tradition on to her daughters. She is survived by her two daughters: Kathy Bryant (Bruce), Brenda Stafford (Will), grandson Nick Thompson (Michaela) and the sunshine of her life great-grandson Henry Duane Rae. We will miss her dearly.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 6, 2020.
