ALBIN, Causna Mae Causna Mae Albin, born December 6, 1941 in Fairbanks, Alaska ascended into Heaven on July 16, 2020 at the age of 78. She passed away from natural causes in Spokane surrounded by her five children and three of her 10 grandchildren. Born an only child to Herbert and Celia Beebe, she relocated to Pasco, Washington in 1953 where she attended St. Pat's Catholic School and graduated Pasco High School in 1960. Causna met the love of her life, Larry Albin, while working on John F. Kennedy's presidential campaign and attending Columbia Basin Junior College. Shortly after falling in love, they decided to move to Denver, Colorado and start their family. Soon after their eldest child's birth (Tammy), Larry took a job with the US Department of Agriculture and they moved to Friday Harbor, Washington where they made many lifelong friends and expanded their family with three more children. In 1967, they transitioned once again, this time to North Spokane where their youngest (Kathleen) was born and then remained for over 50 years raising their five children. Causna went to work for the Spokane County Coroner's Office in 1980 and was eventually promoted to become a Deputy Coroner in the late '80s. She was actively involved in the Democratic Party and St. Thomas Moore Parish. She was a devout Catholic, taught Catechism for many years, and was President of the St. Elizabeth's Guild. Causna also worked the election polls for many years. Causna could often be found providing and spending time with those less fortunate and donating time and goods to St. Vincent de Paul Society and other charitable organizations. Her outgoing and infectious personality made it easy to love her. Causna most enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, attending Gonzaga Men's Basketball games as a season ticket holder, and going to movies and lunch with friends. Causna's dimpled smile and laugh brought a sense of comfort for those she surrounded herself with. In her later years, her focus remained on her family, her many friends, and her Catholic faith as these were her greatest treasures. Causna was preceded in death by her parents, Hebert and Celia Beebe, her husband Larry, and her son-in-law Warren Olson. She is survived by her five children, Tammy Olson, Lorri Turner (Andrew), Mark Albin (Tracy), Patrick Albin (Linette), and Kathleen Albin (David); and 10 grandchildren, Parker, Lacey, Nicholas, Tanner, McKenzie, Taylor, Alexus, Mitchell, Matthew, Molly, and four great-grandchildren. St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church will be the location for Causna's Rosary/Vigil and viewing on Tuesday, July 28th at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29th. A graveside committal service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Causna requested that contributions be made to St. Thomas Moore's St. Vincent de Paul or Horizon Hospice of Spokane.



