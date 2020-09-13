Cecelia MADDOX

MADDOX, Cecelia On August 20, 2020, Cecelia (Cece), loving mother, passed away at age 70, due to complications with cancer. She is survived by her sisters, Elaine and Susanne, daughters, Angela and Lisa, son, Harold, 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Cece, was born in 1950 to Walter and Dorothy Maddox of Elk, WA. She attended Riverside high school in 1967, then lived in Spokane for her entire life. She worked in various careers over the years, retiring after years of dedicated employment at Fairmont Cemetery. Cece, had a passion for family, fairness, and empathy, but mostly love. She loved to visit with her friends and family, as frequently as she could. She was also a music lover, a collector of Elvis Presley. She was known for her independent spirit, a huge smile, uplifting laughter, a deep commitment to friends, and her dedication to her work. She made the world a better place to be. Cece, has been laid to rest at Newport Cemetery, Newport, WA. An in-person memorial will be planned and announced for some future date, post pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store