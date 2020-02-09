THORNE, Cecil Arthur Cecil was born in Edmonton on December 29, 1935 to Robert and Ada Thorne and passed in Spokane on December 19. After graduation from the Provincial Institute of Technology in Calgary he worked as an engineer in design, manufacturing and supervisory positions. He was outgoing, energetic and fun. His passions were hunting, fishing and ballroom dancing. Cecil was known for his generosity, love of life and sense of humor. He is survived by his sister Margaret, two brothers Keith and Richard; three daughters Debbie, Tracy and Chelsey and several grandchildren. All are welcome to a celebration of life at the Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 East Sprague Ave, Wednesday, February 19 at 2 pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 9, 2020