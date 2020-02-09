Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil Arthur THORNE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THORNE, Cecil Arthur Cecil was born in Edmonton on December 29, 1935 to Robert and Ada Thorne and passed in Spokane on December 19. After graduation from the Provincial Institute of Technology in Calgary he worked as an engineer in design, manufacturing and supervisory positions. He was outgoing, energetic and fun. His passions were hunting, fishing and ballroom dancing. Cecil was known for his generosity, love of life and sense of humor. He is survived by his sister Margaret, two brothers Keith and Richard; three daughters Debbie, Tracy and Chelsey and several grandchildren. All are welcome to a celebration of life at the Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 East Sprague Ave, Wednesday, February 19 at 2 pm.

THORNE, Cecil Arthur Cecil was born in Edmonton on December 29, 1935 to Robert and Ada Thorne and passed in Spokane on December 19. After graduation from the Provincial Institute of Technology in Calgary he worked as an engineer in design, manufacturing and supervisory positions. He was outgoing, energetic and fun. His passions were hunting, fishing and ballroom dancing. Cecil was known for his generosity, love of life and sense of humor. He is survived by his sister Margaret, two brothers Keith and Richard; three daughters Debbie, Tracy and Chelsey and several grandchildren. All are welcome to a celebration of life at the Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 East Sprague Ave, Wednesday, February 19 at 2 pm. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close