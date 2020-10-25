CLEVELAND, Cecil October 14, 1930 - October 17, 2020 Longtime Spokane Valley resident, Cecil Cleveland, joined his family in heaven, passing peacefully three days after his 90th birthday while surrounded by his loving family. Cecil was born on October 14, 1930, to Harold and Pearl Cleveland in Redstone, Montana. He was the youngest of twelve boys. After living on the farm during his younger years, his family moved to Spokane Valley, Washington, where he lived for the remainder of his life. Sports played an important role in Cecil's life; he attended Central Valley High School and graduated in 1949- lettering in football, basketball, and track. Cecil continued to follow sports with his kids and grandkids. You could always hear him cheering them on and whistling from the stands or sidelines of their many events. He especially enjoyed spending time teaching the kids how to shoot baskets at his "home on the hill. Cecil was married forty-eight years to his high school sweetheart, Beverly A. Sullivan, until her death in 1999. They had four children, Debbie McCartney, Diane Hansen, Rick Cleveland (Sherry), and Kristi Hatch. He also had seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. The lumber industry was where Cecil worked his entire career. His favorite saying was, "If it was made of wood, it was good!" He worked for Atlas Building Supply and Boise Cascade before moving to Valley Best-Way Building Supply. He worked hard, and this paid off as he later became a co-owner of the company. Cecil was the retail store manager, while Valley Best-Way grew into the truss, cabinet, and countertop businesses. While working at Valley Best-Way, he also became President of the Western Building Materials Association. Cecil retired from Valley Best-Way in 1996 as a proud, successful businessman. Cecil was very active in the Spokane Valley Community. He served as Director of the Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce, Exalted Ruler of Spokane Valley Elks #2328, Director on Modern Electric Board, President Rotary Club of Spokane Valley/Sunrise, Chairman of the Miss Spokane Valley Contest, and a member of the Spokane Valley Eagles. Cecil loved living, working, and being part of the Spokane Valley. For hobbies, he loved spending time camping with his family at LeClerc Creek, boating and fishing at his lake cabin on Coeur d'Alene, and many traveling adventures. Cleveland Family Reunions were a big part of the Cleveland family life. Brothers, aunts, uncles, and cousins would all gather. The family spent many days having pancakes in the morning and potlucks in the evening, followed by a good old pinochle game. It was always about being together as a family and making fun memories. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Pearl Cleveland, eleven brothers, and his true love, Beverly. Cecil Cleveland was a man that loved to laugh, sing, dance, and have a party wherever he was present. His loving family and friends will greatly miss him. His memory will live on in the hearts of those that had the pleasure of knowing him. The family would like to give their sincerest appreciation to his personal caretakers at The Bungalow of Guardian Angel Homes and also to Hospice of Spokane. You may send memorials to: The Washington Elks Therapy Program for Children, PO Box 110760, Tacoma, WA 98411-0760, or a charity of your choice
. Due to Covid 19, a service will not be held at this time.