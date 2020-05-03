Cecil E. HAYTER
HAYTER, Cecil E. (Age 87) Cecil passed away in the early morning hours of April 27 with his wife of 66 years by his side. He was born on January 25, 1933 to Glen and Mary Hayter In Aberdeen, ID. It was at the University of Idaho that he met a cute little Tri-Delt, Jane La Barge. They were married on June 11, 1954 in Spokane. Cecil was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and graduated from the U of I with a B.S. degree in Agriculture. He worked for over 30 years for the Spokane County Health District beginning with the food program and ending with infectious diseases. He loved all sports including Gonzaga basketball, Vandal Football, Seattle Mariners and the Seattle Seahawks. His favorite place to be was at the cabin on Priest Lake, where he got much joy watching his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids play. Cecil was a gentle and kind man who exemplified to his family hard work, honesty, unconditional love, understanding and generosity. He was the best husband, dad, father-in-law, grandpa and friend. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Jane Hayter; his children, Vicki Barnes (Ron), Suzanne Curran (Steve); son-in-law Paul Christianson, and Sally Egan (Kelly). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vivian Cecile Christianson. He is also survived by grandchildren, Emily Orellana, Nick Barnes, Ashlee Dollar, Nicole Loyola, Laura Hilbert, Lindsey Greif and Riley Egan. Also surviving are 14 great-grandchildren and two sisters. In lieu of flowers the family wishes any donations go to Priest Lake Memorial Gardens.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.
