NELSON, Cecil Elmer (Age 98) Cecil Elmer Nelson, (98) loved life from August 10, 1921 to May 21, 2020. Survived by his children, Sonja Dobson, Tom Nelson, Steve Nelson and Eric Nelson, he went home to meet his son Monty Nelson. Cecil was born in Dallas City, Illinois to Horace Nelson and Carrie Nelson along with his seven siblings including Mary Barnett who resides in Florida to this day. He grew up in Illinois until he joined the Army, faithfully serving his country in WWII at Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe. His awards included one Service Stripe, four Overseas Service Bars, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon with one Silver Battle Star, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal. Cecil was also loved by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and son-in-law, daughters-in-law and many very special friends. He will be missed by all, as he was such a treasure to his country and his family.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.
