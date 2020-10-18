GRANT, Cecil Lee Cecil Lee Grant, 84, a longtime Coeur d'Alene resident, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on September 30, 2020. Cecil's adventure began on April 9, 1936, with his birth to Jesse and Mary Grant of Craigmont, Idaho. He grew up in the area and joined the military at a young age. While stationed at Ft. Lewis, Washington, he met Bonnie Jean Engle. They married on June 9, 1956 in Lacey, Washington. Together, they raised four children while traveling and moving with the military. They were stationed at many different locations throughout Cecil's military career, including Germany and the Philippines, as well as several stateside locations. He served his country honorably, including two tours in Vietnam. After 20 years, Cecil retired from the military, and the family settled in Coeur d'Alene in 1972. Cecil worked 25 years for the US Postal Service, including a short stint in Spokane, WA, before transferring to Coeur d'Alene and spending 22+ happy years there (he even made it on the local news for his Christmas Cheer as a counter clerk) before retiring to enjoy time with his loved ones and engage in his favorite pastimes. Cecil was an active member of the Coeur d'Alene Eagles Aerie 486 and Hayden Lake Eagles Aerie 4080 for over 42 years. He served as their President twice during that time, before becoming the Eagles Idaho State President. He held other offices as well and traveled to, and participated in, many conventions around the U.S. and Canada. Cecil and Bonnie enjoyed attending their numerous dances, dinners and other functions. They made many cherished friends there over the years. He was very involved in the Eagles' fundraisers and charity work. He spent many Sundays with fellow Past Presidents Jack Blanchard & Harold Fuchs whipping up breakfast at the Lodge. Cecil enjoyed traveling and especially loved to go camping, which he did as often as possible. He and Bonnie were longstanding members of the "Hardy Bunch," a group of friends who shared their love of camping, regardless of the weather or season. He also loved camping and traveling with his family, as well as with his siblings and their families. He enjoyed reading westerns, visiting the casino, and watching the Seattle Seahawks play (especially when they won). He was always busy with a project or two, especially anything involving the outdoors. He was always happy to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. One of Cecil's greatest joys was spending time with his family, and he dearly loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grand-children. He leaves them with many cherished memories of times spent with him. Several years after Bonnie passed away, Cecil remarried to Mary Burgess in 2012 and gained another family who also loved him very much. He and Mary enjoyed attending Hayden and Coeur d'Alene Eagles' functions together, and they also had fun traveling and camping with family. After Mary passed away in 2017, Cecil continued to busy himself with charity work and spending more time with loved ones. Cecil also loved spending the winter in Arizona with his brother Bill and two very dear nieces, Terri and Carla, and their families. He looked forward to being able to spend winter there with them again. Cecil is survived by his three sons; Don and his wife Carrie of Coeur d'Alene; Tracy and his wife Ann of Otis Orchards, WA; and Marty of Spokane Valley, WA; his brother Bill Grant of Lewiston, ID; sister-in-law Ann Engle of South Jordan, Utah; grandchildren Monica Adams and husband Jason, Mike Nelson and wife Kalynn, Nick Grant, Chris Grant, Karissa Grant, Annalysia Grant and husband Jonah, and Steven Grant; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his stepson Jeff, stepdaughter Amie and her husband Jason and their children, Makayla, Logan, and Paige. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie, sister Myrtle Mae Tautfest, brother Everett "Pete" Grant, second wife Mary, daughter Pat, grandson Kyran, and niece Kelly. Services are pending at a later date. And his adventure continues on



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store