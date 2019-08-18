Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil Oliver HARPER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARPER, Cecil Oliver After a battle with cancer we lost our beloved Cecil on August 8th 2019. He left behind his sisters Pearl Harper and Edith Johnson, both of Chattaroy, sister-in-law LaNette Harper of Deer Park, Nephews: Tom (Lorrita) Harper, John (Stephany) Harper of Deer Park, Clint (Jennifer) Johnson of Spokane, and Niece: Pattie Clore of Deer Park. He has 10 great-nephews and nieces, and 14 great-great-nephews and nieces, and numerous "adopted" nephews and nieces. And we can't forget brothers of his heart Jerry. He was preceded in death by his parents Walt and Elsie Harper of Chattaroy, his brother Art Harper of Deer Park, and two infant siblings. Cecil was born on July 18th, 1944 in Spokane WA, and spent his entire life living on the farm in Chattaroy. He attended Riverside School District, where he was part of the football team and a member of the FFA. He worked various jobs before finding a niche at Spokane Industries where he worked for 30 years, retiring April 1st 2000. But he was a farmer at heart. Cecil was a wonderful brother, better uncle, great neighbor to have, and a friend to many. He is loved by many and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers the family request that you make a donation to Hospice House of Spokane or a . Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 24 2019, Chattaroy Community Church, 3711 E Chattaroy Rd.

