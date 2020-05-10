ROTH, Cecilia Maryann (Trudeau, Delorme, Sauve) "Sis" Cecilia was born December 24, 1926 to Isaac Joseph and Margaret Mary Trudeau in Stephen, Minnesota, first of nine children. She passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at the age of 93. Cecilia is survived by her eight children Emily Bell, Diana (George) Proulx, Evelyn Larson, Karen Kagele, Allan (Denise) Delorme, Stephen Delorme, Laurie (Melvin) Rees, and Kevin Sauve; 27 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Cecilia's full obituary may be seen on the Pacific Northwest Cremation & Funeral website (https://www.pnwcremation.com/obituaries/obituary-listings).
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.