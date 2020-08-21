1/2
Celia Rae MEYER
MEYER, Celia Rae Born February 28, 1936 in Spokane, Washngton to Cecil and Leona Guenther, Celia Rae Meyer passed away of natural causes Sunday, August 16, 2020. A graduate of Rogers High School, a life-long Spokane community member, Celia married her childhood sweetheart Richard Meyer in 1977. Celia loved her children unconditionally and sustained many, long lasting friendships throughout her life. Celia was preceded in death by her husband Richard Meyer, son Richard Shaw and daughter Kim Albert. She is survived by her three sons Mark (Barbara), Kevin (Debbie) Scott, Florence; brother Jerry Guenther of California; sisters Nita (Robert) Touse of Victor, Montana and Eda Waller of Cle Elem, Washington; 18 brandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren. To share memories of Celia and leave condolences for the family visit www.hennesseyvalley.com

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
