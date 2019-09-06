Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chad Alan WEBSTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEBSTER, Chad Alan It is with heavy hearts that we share Chad Alan Webster passed away August 19, 2019, in Spokane, WA. He was born March 12, 1974 in Tacoma, WA to Gary and Cheryl Webster. He was raised in Moses Lake and graduated from Moses Lake High School in 1992. While he loved and played basketball throughout high school, his true passion was spending time with his friends. These friendships lasted his entire life. Chad moved to Spokane, WA shortly after high school and soon began a career as an electrician. He literally married the girl next door, Nichole Ferraro, in September of 2000. They welcomed their daughter Teagan Noelle in 2004. Teagan could make Chad laugh more than anyone in the world. They shared a love of hysterical dance moves, inside jokes, and she affectionately referred to him as "Chad the Dad". He was extremely proud of her in every way. In 2007 they welcomed their son, Ryder Ashton. Chad and Ryder shared a love of Star Wars, basketball, fishing, music and video games. He especially loved taking Ryder fishing. Together, the family enjoyed camping, softball tournaments, spending time with friends and family, as well as movie nights at home when time permitted. Chad is survived by his wife Nichole; daughter Teagan; son Ryder; his mom Cheryl and dad Gary; his sister Cari and her husband Mark, his sisters-in-law Michelle (Clint) and Melissa (Ron); nephews Cameron and Cody; nieces Cate, Sofia, Bella and Keana; father-in-law Jerry and mother-in-law Chris; his aunts, uncles and cousins; and numerous friends that all loved him dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Moses Lake High School theater, 803 Sharon Ave. E., Moses Lake, on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. There will be a reception immediately following the service. *For those seeking to help the Webster family there has been a memorial fund set up at Spokane Teachers Credit Union to help with the financial impact of losing Chad. *To make a donation call STCU at 509-326-1954 or 1-800-858-3750 "CHAD WEBSTER FAMILY MEMORIAL ACCOUNT" *Member#490892

WEBSTER, Chad Alan It is with heavy hearts that we share Chad Alan Webster passed away August 19, 2019, in Spokane, WA. He was born March 12, 1974 in Tacoma, WA to Gary and Cheryl Webster. He was raised in Moses Lake and graduated from Moses Lake High School in 1992. While he loved and played basketball throughout high school, his true passion was spending time with his friends. These friendships lasted his entire life. Chad moved to Spokane, WA shortly after high school and soon began a career as an electrician. He literally married the girl next door, Nichole Ferraro, in September of 2000. They welcomed their daughter Teagan Noelle in 2004. Teagan could make Chad laugh more than anyone in the world. They shared a love of hysterical dance moves, inside jokes, and she affectionately referred to him as "Chad the Dad". He was extremely proud of her in every way. In 2007 they welcomed their son, Ryder Ashton. Chad and Ryder shared a love of Star Wars, basketball, fishing, music and video games. He especially loved taking Ryder fishing. Together, the family enjoyed camping, softball tournaments, spending time with friends and family, as well as movie nights at home when time permitted. Chad is survived by his wife Nichole; daughter Teagan; son Ryder; his mom Cheryl and dad Gary; his sister Cari and her husband Mark, his sisters-in-law Michelle (Clint) and Melissa (Ron); nephews Cameron and Cody; nieces Cate, Sofia, Bella and Keana; father-in-law Jerry and mother-in-law Chris; his aunts, uncles and cousins; and numerous friends that all loved him dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Moses Lake High School theater, 803 Sharon Ave. E., Moses Lake, on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. There will be a reception immediately following the service. *For those seeking to help the Webster family there has been a memorial fund set up at Spokane Teachers Credit Union to help with the financial impact of losing Chad. *To make a donation call STCU at 509-326-1954 or 1-800-858-3750 "CHAD WEBSTER FAMILY MEMORIAL ACCOUNT" *Member#490892 Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close