Charlene C. RIEGEL
RIEGEL, Charlene C. Born July 29, 1934 in Jackson, Wyoming to Charles Cavett and Thelma Dixon Cummins, Charlene C. Riegel passed away Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 from natural causes in Spokane Valley, Washington. After graduating from Jackson High School in her home town of Jackson, Wyoming, Charlene met and married Melvin G. Long, Jr. March 21, 1954. Together they ventured south where Charlene attended college at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, eventually completing her course of studies at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington. In May 1973 thru April 2016, Charlene made her home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where she met and married Donald G. Riegel on April 18, 1981. During her career she worked as a secretary/ receptionist until becoming an accountant in 1974 for Louisiana-Pacific Lumber Company in Hayden, Idaho, eventually retiring after 26 years in 1999. Known as loyal, hardworking and dependable, Charlene was also actively involved in her community. She served as both President and District President in the Coeur d'Alene VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 889 and served in the top ranks as the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Idaho State President in 2003 thru 2004. Fun loving with a good sense of humor Charlene enjoyed boating, camping, traveling, listening to music, reading, gardening, sewing and knitting. Charlene is survived by three daughters Susan Mitchell and Lori DeCoff (Tim) both of Spokane Valley, WA and Cindy Long (Carl Schuler) of Woodinville, WA.; one brother Charles C. Cummins Jr. and family; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Riegel. To share memories of Charlene and offer condolences to family, visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
