Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Evelyn DIXON JACKSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DIXON JACKSON, Charlene Evelyn (Age 19) Charlene passed away Monday, July 29th, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. In her 19 years, Charlene brought joy to all that knew her with her kindness, her passion, and her beautiful smile. One of Charlene's passions was trying to make the world a better place. She was pursuing that passion as she attended Whitworth University, where she studied Community Health Science and Preventative Medicine as a Psychology and Health Sciences double major. Charlene was a talented young lady recognized in many ways. She was an amazing artist who had artwork chosen to be shown at a National Art Convention in New York and is now on permanent display at the Washington State Capital in Olympia, WA. As an avid golfer she was awarded the distinction of being a First Tee Scholar, recognizing her excellence in academics, leadership, character development and community involvement. Charlene was also very proud to represent her Irish heritage as the Colleen in the annual Spokane St. Patrick's Day parade. Charlene is survived by her mother, Jeanne Dixon, her father, Rich Jackson, her siblings Elizabeth Kennedy, Matt Dixon, Alexandra Dixon Jackson, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service for Charlene on Saturday, August 3rd at 2pm at Whitworth University - Seeley G. Mudd Chapel. Charlene is most remembered for her kindness she gave it so freely. In her memory the family asks that you honor Charlene by performing random acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The First Tee Inland Northwest at

DIXON JACKSON, Charlene Evelyn (Age 19) Charlene passed away Monday, July 29th, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. In her 19 years, Charlene brought joy to all that knew her with her kindness, her passion, and her beautiful smile. One of Charlene's passions was trying to make the world a better place. She was pursuing that passion as she attended Whitworth University, where she studied Community Health Science and Preventative Medicine as a Psychology and Health Sciences double major. Charlene was a talented young lady recognized in many ways. She was an amazing artist who had artwork chosen to be shown at a National Art Convention in New York and is now on permanent display at the Washington State Capital in Olympia, WA. As an avid golfer she was awarded the distinction of being a First Tee Scholar, recognizing her excellence in academics, leadership, character development and community involvement. Charlene was also very proud to represent her Irish heritage as the Colleen in the annual Spokane St. Patrick's Day parade. Charlene is survived by her mother, Jeanne Dixon, her father, Rich Jackson, her siblings Elizabeth Kennedy, Matt Dixon, Alexandra Dixon Jackson, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service for Charlene on Saturday, August 3rd at 2pm at Whitworth University - Seeley G. Mudd Chapel. Charlene is most remembered for her kindness she gave it so freely. In her memory the family asks that you honor Charlene by performing random acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The First Tee Inland Northwest at https://www.thefirstteeinlandnw.org/donate/ Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close