Service Information Keith & Keith Funeral Home 902 West Yakima Ave Yakima , WA 98902 (509)-453-9155

SEPTKA, Charlene R. Charlene R. Septka, age 85, of Spokane, WA passed away Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at her adult family home. Charlene was born February 8th, 1934 in Zeeland, ND to Otto and Martha (Kost) Pfeifer. Her family eventually moved to Yakima, WA where she graduated from Moxee High School in 1952. Charlene loved being a financial worker at DSHS in Yakima for 40-plus years where she had many wonderful friends. Charlene was well known for her fun loving and very generous spirit. She took pleasure in spending time with her family and friends and was a member of the United Christian Church in Terrace Heights. In her later years she enjoyed her TV shows, playing Racko and drinking Pepsi. Charlene is survived by her daughter Eileen Hansen and her husband Ray of Chattaroy, WA and their children, Havilah Hansen of Spokane, WA and Michael Hansen of Canyon, TX; grandchildren Rachel and Bart Barber and their children Ronin and Roch of Bonney Lake, WA; grandson David Cordz JR of Bonney Lake, WA; sister Sandra Evans of Yakima, WA; sisters-in-law Judy Pfeifer of LaVerne, CA, Meralyn Harris of Couer D Alene, ID, Lona Pfeifer of Hayden, ID and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Lili Ann Lenseigne in 1952, father Otto in 1983, mother Martha in 1998, brother Dennis in 2006, brother Delbert in 2007 and daughter Donna Cordz in 2009. Special thanks to Lucille Kalmin for her faithful friendship, her caregivers Avvonna, Iesha, and Doris at her adult family home, and Horizon Hospice and Nurse Debbie. In lieu of sending flowers please consider donating to St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 or World Vision, PO Box 70224, Tacoma, WA 98481. Viewing will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Wiley Union Church, 2711 S. Wiley Rd., Yakima on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

