HARPER, Charles A. Charles "Charlie" A. Harper passed away Saturday December 22, 2018 in Sacred Heart Hospital at the age of 77. He had a heart attack 4 days earlier while visiting in the neighborhood and in mid-sentence just fell asleep on a chair. Charlie grew up in the Spokane Valley, hunting, fishing, and collecting lost golf balls to sell. Graduated from Central Valley in 1959, then joined the United States Navy on active duty aboard the destroyer USS Henry W. Tucker assigned to the Formosa Patrol in the S. Pacific. 1961 he joined Navy reserves and worked as a brakeman for Northern Pacific Railroad. Charlie loved fast cars and owned several classics, including a 1959 Impala convertible,1963 426 Dodge Maxi-wedge, 1964 Pontiac GTO tri-power. Charlie's competence as a car mechanic was well respected and he spent time with Stewart's and Ulrick's transmission shops. He sported several firearms and hand-loaded ammo for accuracy. In 1970, his friend broke up with Dianne Rowberry, who Charlie had wanted to date. By May 1, 1971, Charlie and Dianne began 48 years of marriage. 1975 Charlie went to work for Kaiser Mead plant, setting carbon and later maintaining heavy eqpt. Charlie and his friend Fred Bylund (RIP) also formed B&H Automatic Transmission exchange offering affordable service for many years, and did many favors for family and friends. Charlie loved golf and joined the Kaiser league winning tournaments and long-drive contests. He attended church regularly and lived his faith by service and integrity. In retirement, Charlie and Dianne golfed, travelled, raised Yorkies, and mostly were all about family. Charlie's goal was for his children to get college degrees, which they did. Slowing down as Alzheimer's took its toll, he served his family and re-told the stories of youth and insisted he was only as grouchy as he could be. Charlie lived a full life of simple pleasures and family togetherness. Charlie is survived by his wife Dianne, sons James (Lauri) and Corey (Damiana), daughter Ginny, and grandchildrenAngeleah (Payden), William, Charles, Benjamin, Nicholas and Madeline; siblings Edna, Fred, Willie, Larry, Alvin and Dean. Please join us for a memorial service Sunday March 31, 2019, 12:30pm at Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St., Spokane, WA 99207.

