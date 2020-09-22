MEYERS, Charles A. "Charlie" Charles "Charlie" A. Meyers passed away at home in Kettle Falls on September 11, 2020 at the age of 74 after a 20 year battle with prostate cancer. He and his twin sister, Kathy, were born on September 1, 1946 in Spokane, WA. They were raised in Spokane and graduated from University High School in 1964. Charlie served in the U.S. Army and Reserves as a medical corpsman. He was honorably discharged. Following his military service, Charlie attended Kinman Business University in Spokane where he met his long-time friend, Darrell Wicks. They remained friends until Darrell's passing in 2017. Charlie held many jobs through the years and lived in several places including Butte, MT, Kellogg, ID and Gresham, OR. Following the death of his step father, John Armstrong, he returned to Spokane to work and help care for his mother, Alice. Charlie had a soft spot in his heart for animals and enjoyed the companionship of several dogs and cats over the years, especially Susie his standard black poodle. He spent many hours working on the U-Hi class of '64 reunions and was very proud of his work on keeping the reunion book up to date regarding the lives of his classmates. Charlie loved playing games and enjoyed many long weekends through the years with Darrell and his family playing games for hours. In 2014 Charlie moved to Kettle Falls, bringing his mother with him, to live closer to Darrell. After Darrell's passing, he found joy in his daily drives around Kettle Falls and other area communities with his dog, Abby in the back seat of his red Cadillac. Charlie's friends became his family. He is survived by the Wicks family, Tammy Reese, Clay and Margaret Wattle, Larry and Joan Kulesza, all of Kettle Falls, Peggy O'Neill of Post Falls, ID, Barb Moreau of Colville, WA, and sister Kathy (Ron) Markus of Tucson, AZ. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Chapel, 5200 Wellesley, Spokane, WA with a grave side service on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Meyers Falls Cemetery, Kettle Falls, WA. A potluck picnic will take place at Happy Dell Park in Kettle Falls following the grave side service. Please bring pictures and stories to share.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store