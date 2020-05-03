SANDUSKY, Charles A. (Age 87) Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed April 18, 2020 at home from heart failure. Chuck was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 15, 1933. He was raised in Liberty, Kentucky where he was the 4th oldest of 11 children. Joined the Air Force at 19 years old and was stationed at Fairchild AFB where he met Sandra on a blind date and was married a month and a half later. He serviced for 27 years and achieved the rank of CMSGT. He served in the Vietnam and Korean Wars. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra, daughter Deborah Nutt (husband Gary); three grandchildren - Kristopher Nutt (wife Lara), Heather and Samantha; and three great-grandchildren Madisyn, Colton and Silas, all live in Spokane Area. He is survived by two brothers and one sister: W.J. (Charleston, SC) Jerry and Loretta (Liberty, Kentucky). Sandra and Deborah were by his side at the time of his death. He lovingly gave them a smile before he left this earth. He will truly be missed. Service will be later at the Washington State Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Thank you everyone for your support and to his Kindred Hospice nurse for taking such good care of him.



