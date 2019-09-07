STRICKER, Charles Alan Charles Alan Stricker passed August 7th, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Cindy, infant daughter and son, parents Joe and Lois. Survived by numerous cousins and brother-in-law, Robert, in England. Alan spent 23 years in Military Service. When on tour in England he met and married his beloved wife, Cindy. After retiring he volunteered at the VA hospital in Spokane. He was a member of the local American Legion Chapter. Any memorials for Alan could be sent to Interment will be on September 11, 2019 at 11:15 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake. There will be a short service, recognizing his life and service to his country.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019