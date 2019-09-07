Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Alan STRICKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STRICKER, Charles Alan Charles Alan Stricker passed August 7th, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Cindy, infant daughter and son, parents Joe and Lois. Survived by numerous cousins and brother-in-law, Robert, in England. Alan spent 23 years in Military Service. When on tour in England he met and married his beloved wife, Cindy. After retiring he volunteered at the VA hospital in Spokane. He was a member of the local American Legion Chapter. Any memorials for Alan could be sent to Interment will be on September 11, 2019 at 11:15 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake. There will be a short service, recognizing his life and service to his country.

STRICKER, Charles Alan Charles Alan Stricker passed August 7th, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Cindy, infant daughter and son, parents Joe and Lois. Survived by numerous cousins and brother-in-law, Robert, in England. Alan spent 23 years in Military Service. When on tour in England he met and married his beloved wife, Cindy. After retiring he volunteered at the VA hospital in Spokane. He was a member of the local American Legion Chapter. Any memorials for Alan could be sent to Interment will be on September 11, 2019 at 11:15 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake. There will be a short service, recognizing his life and service to his country. Published in Spokesman-Review from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations