HAM, Charles Abbett Born into our lives July 22, 1965, he left us October 25, 2020 after suffering a sudden cardiovascular event in Spokane Valley. Charles spent his childhood in the Spokane Valley and Post Falls, Idaho area and graduated from Post Falls High School in 1985. He held various jobs throughout his life with the latest being at Amazon, which he stated, "this is the best job I've ever had". He is survived by his longtime loving partner Julie Webster; his mother Norma Fencl (Otis); sisters Jerri Brown (John) and Kathryn Ham; nieces Heather Brown and Nichole Johnson; father to Skyla Stamsos and her children Daizie and Matt. He was an adored "Oompa" to Owen and James. His heart of gold was beyond measure - Godspeed until we meet again. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store