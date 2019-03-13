Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HINES, Charles Allen 6/16/1960 - 3/01/2019 Our beloved "Chuck" passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 1, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Chuck was born to Betty (Hotel) and Bob Hines on June 16, 1960 in Fairfield, California where his dad was serving in the U.S. Air Force. The family moved back to Coeur d'Alene shortly after where Chuck attended Coeur d'Alene schools, graduating from Coeur d'Alene High School in 1978. Following the passing of Chuck's mother, Jim and Marie Edinger welcomed him with open arms into their family. He married his wife Judy on December 12, 1981, and they made a home in Coeur d'Alene until moving to the Spokane Valley in 1990. Early on, Chuck worked for Dex Bailey Tires, and Spokane Boat Sales as a Service Manager and Boat Mechanic. In 1983 he began his 36 year career as a Construction Foreman/Laborer for Frank Gurney Inc. where he was still employed at the time of his passing. He was a long time member of the Laborers Union, Local #238. Chuck always put his family first, thus working hard, long hours to support them. He had a very strong work ethic and took great pride in all of his work. Above everything else, his greatest joy and commitment was to his wife and children. He was bright, quick-witted, and very good hearted. He loved spending time with family and friends and was always the life of the party! Chuck loved riding his Harley with his wife Judy, whether a short trip, a long one to South Dakota for the Sturgis Bike Rally, or as far as Minnesota to visit his sister and her family. Chuck was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Betty and Bob Hines, brother Bob Hines, nephew P.J. Dingman, and dad, Jim Edinger. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Judy; daughter, Shelby, and son Levi (Alyssa) Hines, Spokane Valley; his mom, Marie Edinger of Hayden; sisters Roberta (Dave) Marsolek of LaPorte, Minnesota, Kathy Edinger-Dingman of Coeur d'Alene, Sherri Hamley of Hayden, Terri (Mike) Redmond of Meridian, and Heather Hines of Coeur d'Alene; brothers, Dan Hines of Garwood and David Hines of Coeur d'Alene; sisters-in-law, Roberta Reed of Spokane Valley, and Shelly Hines of Arlington, WA, in addition to aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Chuck's sudden passing leaves a large void in so many lives, and he'll be deeply missed by all of those who knew and loved him so very much. Services will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 10:30 a.m., at the 1st Presbyterian Church, 521 E. Lakeside Ave., Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Inurnment will be at the Clark Fork Cemetery, Clark Fork, ID at a later date. Family and friends are invited to sign Chuck's online guestbook at

109 N. Division Ave. P.O. Box 949

Sandpoint , ID 83864

