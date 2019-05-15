BIEGLER, Charles "Chuck (Age 73) Charles 'Chuck' Biegler, 73, of Custer, SD, passed away on May 9, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospice House in Rapid City. SD. Christian Funeral Vigil will be held 7:00 pm., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD. Christian Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD. Christian Funeral Committal will follow at the Custer Cemetery in Custer. Arrangements have been placed in the care of CHAMBERLAIN MCCOLLEY'S FUNERAL HOME in CUSTER, SD.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 15, 2019