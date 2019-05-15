Charles "Chuck" Biegler (1945 - 2019)
  • "I didn't know Chuck for a long time but the time I've known..."
    - Jan Borchers
  • "Chuck was our dear friend. He was a true friend-genuine..."
    - Larry and Della Mathis
  • "you will be so miss chuck we will never forget you. me and..."
    - mr mrs rick carlson
McColley's Chapel - Custer - Custer
234 N. 6th St.
Custer, SD
57730
(605)-673-4422
Vigil
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Custer, SD
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Custer, SD
BIEGLER, Charles "Chuck (Age 73) Charles 'Chuck' Biegler, 73, of Custer, SD, passed away on May 9, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospice House in Rapid City. SD. Christian Funeral Vigil will be held 7:00 pm., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD. Christian Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD. Christian Funeral Committal will follow at the Custer Cemetery in Custer. Arrangements have been placed in the care of CHAMBERLAIN MCCOLLEY'S FUNERAL HOME in CUSTER, SD.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 15, 2019
