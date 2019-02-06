Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles C. "Cliff" ALLEN. View Sign

ALLEN, Charles C. "Cliff" Cliff passed away January 23, 2019 from congestive heart failure. He was born in February 1931 to W.O. and Flora Allen in Pine City, WA where he enjoyed playing sports with his five siblings. In 1949 he graduated from Medical Lake H.S., calling the area home for the next 70 years. Cliff served in the Navy 1951-1955. He received his B.A. in Geography from EWSC in 1966. After retiring as a building inspector for Spokane County, he built homes in Medical Lake and Cheney. He and his wife of 54 years, Arlene, enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing in Alaska. Cliff is survived by his wife Arlene, children Scott Waggoner, Shelly Seaton (Jack), Randy Allen and Sheila Simchuk, five grandsons and three great-granddaughters. Graveside services will be held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake February 7 at 1:30.

