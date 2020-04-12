Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles C. BRADLEY Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRADLEY, Charles C., Jr. (Age 82) Charles C. Bradley, Jr., 82, passed away of natural causes Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home in Batavia, New York. Mr. Bradley was born December 22, 1937, in Batavia, son of the late Charles C. Bradley, Sr. and Dorothy Borncamp Bradley. Charles moved with his family to Spokane in 1977, where he served for 20 years as the music director of St. John's Cathedral on the South Hill. An accomplished musician, he graduated with his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music from the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore, MD and received his Master's Degree in Music from Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. He also studied under Marie-Madeleine and Maurice Durufle in Paris, France. Charles enjoyed many years of musical collaboration with the Spokane Symphony, KPBX public radio, and the Spokane Area Children's Chorus, among other groups. He was well known in the community for his carillon concerts on the 4th of July, and his silent movie events, where he often improvised organ accompaniment to black-and-white films projected on a large screen in St. John's Cathedral. In his spare time, Charles was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, birdwatching and being on the water, especially at Priest Lake, Idaho. Charles is survived by his former spouse, Linda Bradley; their children, Tara Atwood (Los Angeles, CA), Catherine Kodish (Seattle, WA) and Edward Bradley (Snoqualmie, WA); six grandchildren; and Charles' sister, Margaret Sanford (Batavia, NY). Memorial services will be held at a future date at St. James Episcopal Church, Batavia. Memorials may be made in Charles' name to the music program at St. James Episcopal Church, 405 East Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020.

BRADLEY, Charles C., Jr. (Age 82) Charles C. Bradley, Jr., 82, passed away of natural causes Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home in Batavia, New York. Mr. Bradley was born December 22, 1937, in Batavia, son of the late Charles C. Bradley, Sr. and Dorothy Borncamp Bradley. Charles moved with his family to Spokane in 1977, where he served for 20 years as the music director of St. John's Cathedral on the South Hill. An accomplished musician, he graduated with his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music from the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore, MD and received his Master's Degree in Music from Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. He also studied under Marie-Madeleine and Maurice Durufle in Paris, France. Charles enjoyed many years of musical collaboration with the Spokane Symphony, KPBX public radio, and the Spokane Area Children's Chorus, among other groups. He was well known in the community for his carillon concerts on the 4th of July, and his silent movie events, where he often improvised organ accompaniment to black-and-white films projected on a large screen in St. John's Cathedral. In his spare time, Charles was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, birdwatching and being on the water, especially at Priest Lake, Idaho. Charles is survived by his former spouse, Linda Bradley; their children, Tara Atwood (Los Angeles, CA), Catherine Kodish (Seattle, WA) and Edward Bradley (Snoqualmie, WA); six grandchildren; and Charles' sister, Margaret Sanford (Batavia, NY). Memorial services will be held at a future date at St. James Episcopal Church, Batavia. Memorials may be made in Charles' name to the music program at St. James Episcopal Church, 405 East Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020. http://stjamesbatavia.org/ Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close