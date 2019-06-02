Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Christian BRANDT Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory BRANDT, Charles Christian, Jr. Charles Christian Brandt Jr., a Colville resident, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was 90. Chuck was born on January 31, 1929, in Mullan, Idaho. He was the son of Charles Christian Brandt Sr and Maude May Long. His boyhood days were spent in Mullan. During World War II, the family moved to Portland, Oregon and later to Spokane where Chuck graduated from North Central High School. Chuck spent two years in the U.S. Army where he served as a chaplain's assistant and later as the clerk typist for his unit. Following his military service, Chuck used the G.I. Bill to enroll in Concordia College, Portland, Oregon, for two years. He returned to Spokane where he graduated from Gonzaga University with a BA and credentials to teach high school English. Chuck's goal was to challenge his students to think and write with clarity and he was rewarded, as were they, by their many successes. Midway in his career, he returned to college and qualified to become a library media specialist. It was at the time libraries were transitioning to become more than a place for books. When computer technology had taken over, Chuck was honored by the Washington State School Library Association for his leadership in this arena. Upon retirement, Chuck was remembered for his commitment to education, his intensity, and his untiring work to build a media center with a wide selection of resources for any discipline or interest. After retirement, he and his wife moved to the McMillan Family Ranch near Colville to assist their aging mother with her farm. Chuck had no experience in country life or farming but, as always, gave it his best effort. In time he was raising alfalfa and managing a cattle herd. He also gave his best to making much needed repairs and improvements to the buildings and fences. During these years of somewhat retirement, Chuck and Mary enjoyed traveling when time allowed. They visited historic places, art galleries and museums. Chuck became interested in local Colville history and volunteered at the Stevens County Historical Museum and was, for a time, a member of the board. Favorite times in his life usually revolved around fishing. This began in his childhood with his brothers and father and he carried it on in his life with his own sons. He and his sons fished all over the Pacific Northwest, Canada, and Alaska. Whether it was trout on a local lake or salmon off the coast of Vancouver Island, nothing made Chuck happier than spending a day on the water. Chuck was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and did his best to be a faithful disciple of Christ. He held dual membership in Grace Evangelical Free Church and the Colville Community Church. He was an active member of Gideons for years. Charles was preceded in death by his four siblings, Gilbert, Jack, and Howard Brandt and Beverly Ethredge. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Colville, WA; his sons, James Brandt (Vickie), of Dallas, TX, and Paul Brandt (Vicki May) of Spokane Valley, as well as several nieces and their families. Services for Mr. Charles Brandt Jr. were held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Colville, WA. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at

In Loving Memory BRANDT, Charles Christian, Jr. Charles Christian Brandt Jr., a Colville resident, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was 90. Chuck was born on January 31, 1929, in Mullan, Idaho. He was the son of Charles Christian Brandt Sr and Maude May Long. His boyhood days were spent in Mullan. During World War II, the family moved to Portland, Oregon and later to Spokane where Chuck graduated from North Central High School. Chuck spent two years in the U.S. Army where he served as a chaplain's assistant and later as the clerk typist for his unit. Following his military service, Chuck used the G.I. Bill to enroll in Concordia College, Portland, Oregon, for two years. He returned to Spokane where he graduated from Gonzaga University with a BA and credentials to teach high school English. Chuck's goal was to challenge his students to think and write with clarity and he was rewarded, as were they, by their many successes. Midway in his career, he returned to college and qualified to become a library media specialist. It was at the time libraries were transitioning to become more than a place for books. When computer technology had taken over, Chuck was honored by the Washington State School Library Association for his leadership in this arena. Upon retirement, Chuck was remembered for his commitment to education, his intensity, and his untiring work to build a media center with a wide selection of resources for any discipline or interest. After retirement, he and his wife moved to the McMillan Family Ranch near Colville to assist their aging mother with her farm. Chuck had no experience in country life or farming but, as always, gave it his best effort. In time he was raising alfalfa and managing a cattle herd. He also gave his best to making much needed repairs and improvements to the buildings and fences. During these years of somewhat retirement, Chuck and Mary enjoyed traveling when time allowed. They visited historic places, art galleries and museums. Chuck became interested in local Colville history and volunteered at the Stevens County Historical Museum and was, for a time, a member of the board. Favorite times in his life usually revolved around fishing. This began in his childhood with his brothers and father and he carried it on in his life with his own sons. He and his sons fished all over the Pacific Northwest, Canada, and Alaska. Whether it was trout on a local lake or salmon off the coast of Vancouver Island, nothing made Chuck happier than spending a day on the water. Chuck was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and did his best to be a faithful disciple of Christ. He held dual membership in Grace Evangelical Free Church and the Colville Community Church. He was an active member of Gideons for years. Charles was preceded in death by his four siblings, Gilbert, Jack, and Howard Brandt and Beverly Ethredge. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Colville, WA; his sons, James Brandt (Vickie), of Dallas, TX, and Paul Brandt (Vicki May) of Spokane Valley, as well as several nieces and their families. Services for Mr. Charles Brandt Jr. were held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Colville, WA. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com . Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close