SIMS, Charles Clayton Charles was born September 14, 1945 in Coeur D'Alene Idaho. He died peacefully at home on April 28, 2019 in Rathdrum, Idaho. After graduating from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, Washington. Chuck went on to earn his degree from Eastern Washington University. Most of his career was spent with Safeco Credit Corporation. He was such a loving, compassionate, and gentle man. Chuck will be missed by all who knew him. Chuck is survived by his wife Sue, son Keith (Marie), daughter Katie Naponelli, grandchildren Ian and Ella Naponelli and Jacob Sims, brother Ron Sims, mother-in-law Patty DuBois, sisters-in-law Dawn Rumpf and Pam Brown (Vance), and brothers-in-law Dan DuBois (Wendi), Dave DuBois (LaVonne) and Tracy DuBois (Shelly). At his request, there will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's honor may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave, Coeur D'Alene, ID 83815. YATES FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with final arrangements.

