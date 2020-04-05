Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Douglas STOWE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STOWE, Charles Douglas (Age 74) Charles Douglas Stowe, 74, passed away on March 13, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. "Doug" was born in Toccos, GA and attended Columbus High School in Columbus, GA. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he interned at Grady Long Hospital in Atlanta. Doug lived many years in Sand Point, Idaho where he owned a Christian bookstore. He spent the last 30 years living in Spokane, WA. Doug is survived by his brother Winfred Hanie (Jackie); sister Joette McCullough (Henry); and brother, Dr. Donald E Stowe (Shirl) of Phoenix City, AL. Doug was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Ruth (Hanie) Stowe; his brother, Terry L. Stowe of Phoenix City, Alabama; his partner Chris Christenson and many nieces and nephews. Doug was a gentle, kind southern gentleman who quietly lived out his faith in the Lord. A service will be held in Alabama at a future date.

