O'CONNOR, Charles Francis (Age 82) Charles Francis O'Connor (August 4, 1938 - Sept. 11, 2020) passed away at home last week. He is survived by his two children, two grandsons, former wife, and his sister. Chuck loved his family, friends, a good bottle of wine, and his river. Unfortunately, due to social distancing there will not be a service.



