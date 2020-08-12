MONSON, Charles Frederick III "Chuck" Charles Frederick Monson III of Spokane, Washington died July 27, 2020 at the age of 78 after a brief illness with liver cancer. He was born November 19, 1941 in Seattle, Washington to Charles and Genevieve Monson, and was their eldest child. His childhood was spent in Seattle, where he graduated from Lincoln High School. He went on to study Economics and Political Science at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington. He married his loving wife of 57 years, Doris K. Allen on July 6, 1963 in Seattle, Washington and they moved to Spokane in 1993. He was the President of NACM of the Inland Northwest for 14ish years. He was a member of the Spokane Central Lion's Club for 14 years. As a Lion's member he was a part of the Sight and Hearing Community, worked at Camp Four Echoes every spring and transported eye cornea. He was also a member of the Spokane Orchid Society. Together with his wife, he was an avid square dancer in Seattle and danced with Jacks and Jennys Square Dance Club in Spokane. He loved going on cruises and RV trips with his wife, as well as rooting for the Seattle Seahawks and going to watch Gonzaga Girls basketball games. He is survived by his wife Doris, his sisters Marilee Nielson and Nancy Bruner (Dan), his daughters Michele Ramsey (Mark), and Marijka Monson, as well as five grandchildren, Justin Monson, Charles F. Monson IV (KayLynn) Maximilian, Madison and Mason Monson and one great-granddaughter, Angela. Instead of flowers, please send a donation to Hospice of Spokane. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him. There will be a private service held for family members at the Rose Garden in the Riverside Memorial Park.



