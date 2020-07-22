TALLEY, Charles G. "Chuck" (Age 57) February 14, 1963 - July 18, 2020 Chuck Talley, 57, passed July 18, 2020, with family by his side in Spokane, WA. A memorial service will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Chuck had a huge heart, a giving spirit, and a wicked sense of humor. For over 30 years, he dedicated his life to caring for others as an LPN having chosen to carry on the same profession as his mother. Chuck's commitment to service began when as a young man he became an EMT and then an Airman in the U.S. Air Force. He had a passion for performance in community theater, stand-up comedy, commercials, music videos, and feature films. Survived by his fiancé, Lorrie Sherod; his siblings Jean Smith, Jacob Talley, Janet Talley, Gloria Talley, and Lynne Bates; several nieces and nephews; and step-children. Preceded in death by his parents Thelma Dunbar and Jacob Talley and siblings Norman Dunbar, Michael Jackson, and Sheila Shelton. Chuck was dearly loved by all who were lucky enough to know him and despite the cliche, his passing leaves a giant void.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store