Charles G. "Chuck" TALLEY
1963 - 2020
TALLEY, Charles G. "Chuck" (Age 57) February 14, 1963 - July 18, 2020 Chuck Talley, 57, passed July 18, 2020, with family by his side in Spokane, WA. A memorial service will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Chuck had a huge heart, a giving spirit, and a wicked sense of humor. For over 30 years, he dedicated his life to caring for others as an LPN having chosen to carry on the same profession as his mother. Chuck's commitment to service began when as a young man he became an EMT and then an Airman in the U.S. Air Force. He had a passion for performance in community theater, stand-up comedy, commercials, music videos, and feature films. Survived by his fiancé, Lorrie Sherod; his siblings Jean Smith, Jacob Talley, Janet Talley, Gloria Talley, and Lynne Bates; several nieces and nephews; and step-children. Preceded in death by his parents Thelma Dunbar and Jacob Talley and siblings Norman Dunbar, Michael Jackson, and Sheila Shelton. Chuck was dearly loved by all who were lucky enough to know him and despite the cliche, his passing leaves a giant void.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Charles’ passing. He was such a nice guy and liked by all. Prayers for all his family and friends. JoAnn Iber King
JoAnn Iber King
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Prayers for all his loved ones. Thinking of you. Pat and Janet Helton Metropolis, IL
Pat and Janet Helton
Classmate
July 22, 2020
I will love you and miss you forever.
Lorrie Sherod
Significant Other
July 22, 2020
Eat In Heaven Cousin
Carlos Newbern
Family
July 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gail Morris
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Loyce Akers
Friend
July 22, 2020
Charles was the love of my life and I will treasure the time we had together. Condolences to all of his family and many friends
Lorrie Sherod
Significant Other
