GLENNIE, Charles George "Chuck" (Age 82) June 3, 1937 - April 22, 2020 Charles George "Chuck" Glennie, formerly of Spokane, WA passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 82 in Scottsdale, AZ. Chuck, the youngest of two sons, was born on June 3,1937 in Billings, MT to Peter H. Glennie and Agnes Law. His father emigrated from Scotland and passed away on January 27,1939. Agnes remarried Mr. Stanley Dahlen in 1947. Chuck and his brother Pete were raised in Harlowton, MT where they spent their youth working on their stepfather's ranch. During high school he was the youngest President of FFA (Future Farmers of America) in Montana at the age of 16. Eager to leave the hard life on the ranch behind and pursue his academic dream, he attended the University of Montana where he studied pharmacy and was a saddle bronc rider and President of the U. of M. Rodeo Team. He was instrumental in moving their events to the new indoor rodeo arena, and accomplished one of his proudest moments riding one of only ten bucking horses, "Trail's End", who was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. After graduating in 1960 with a B.S. in Pharmacy, Chuck started his career as a pharmacist in Billings, MT where he met and married Marlene Dorn. They had three sons: Gary, Scott, and Tim. Chuck and family moved to Eastern Washington where he worked for a few independent pharmacies before relocating to Spokane and becoming a business owner in 1974. He purchased Super Save Drugs in the Spokane Valley, and later opened a second store, Super Save Drugs on the Northside of Spokane. Chuck loved working at the drugstore mentoring and training his "crew". He was well known for his innovative business acumen and giving autonomy to his staff. Chuck also served as a National Board member to the Valu-Rite Retail Association, was chosen as the Independent Pharmacy Retailer of the Year out of 14,000 independent retailers, and was featured on the front cover of McKesson's Annual Report in 1987. In 1982 he met Marie "Tootie" Evans and they were married in 1985. Chuck and Tootie loved to entertain and hosted many special events for friends and family. Chuck sold the Super Save Drugs stores in 1998 and purchased three Hallmark Gold Crown stores, two in the Spokane Valley and one in Clarkston. That same year, he and Tootie moved to Scottsdale, AZ to get away from snowy winters, play golf, and it is where he enjoyed an early retirement. Chuck and Tootie were Charter Members of Tatum Ranch Golf Club. Chuck enjoyed competing and especially winning golf tournaments and treasured the friendships he made within the community. Chuck is survived by his wife, Tootie, Scottsdale, AZ; son, Gary and his wife, Lorrie with granddaughters, Alycia Skidmore, Sarah Van Doren and grandson, Jonathan, Spokane, WA; son, Scott and his wife, Sandy and granddaughter, Lilly, Spokane, WA; son, Tim and his wife, Sarrah and grandson, Colton, Spokane, WA; and brother, Pete, Salem, OR. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date, when circumstances allow. The family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association in his honor.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.