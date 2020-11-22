1/1
Charles Harold BURCHETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURCHETT, Charles Harold (Age 58) Charles "Chuck" Harold Burchett was born on January 13th, 1962 in Deer Park, WA to Albert Burchett and Billie Burchett. When he was four years old, his mother divorced and remarried his wonderful stepfather James Leonard. He grew up in Spokane, WA and became an excellent heavy equipment operator and knew more about Chevys than anyone. He was an excellent mechanic and kept his mother's motorcycles running, along with all of her farm equipment. He is survived by his mother, Billie Leonard; son Brandon Burchett, his stepson Jason Jackson, and granddaughter Abbigail Burchett. He was preceded in death by his father Albert Burchett. Chuck will surely be missed by all who knew him. He was a great mentor to his two sons and taught them so much. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved