BURCHETT, Charles Harold (Age 58) Charles "Chuck" Harold Burchett was born on January 13th, 1962 in Deer Park, WA to Albert Burchett and Billie Burchett. When he was four years old, his mother divorced and remarried his wonderful stepfather James Leonard. He grew up in Spokane, WA and became an excellent heavy equipment operator and knew more about Chevys than anyone. He was an excellent mechanic and kept his mother's motorcycles running, along with all of her farm equipment. He is survived by his mother, Billie Leonard; son Brandon Burchett, his stepson Jason Jackson, and granddaughter Abbigail Burchett. He was preceded in death by his father Albert Burchett. Chuck will surely be missed by all who knew him. He was a great mentor to his two sons and taught them so much. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store