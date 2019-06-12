Charles Harry "Bud" Sleeth Jr.

Obituary
SLEETH, Charles Harry, Jr. "Bud" (Age 97) Charles Harry Sleeth, Jr. "Bud" passed away on May 25, 2019. He was a food distributor and owned Inland Food Products for 40 plus years. Before that he was in the Navy where he was awarded the Bronze Star for helping wounded off a disabled destroyer in the invasion of Iwo Jima. He has four children by his first wife: Roberta, Charles "Chuck", Craig, Dan and Debbie. He married his second wife, Jacquie and enjoyed a long marriage until she passed in 2017. She had three children: Gail, Jill and Frank who passed away in 2015.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 12, 2019
