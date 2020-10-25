DEAN, Charles Herbert "Herb" (Age 96) October 11, 1924 - October 18, 2020 Charles "Herb" Dean (96), was born on October 11, 1924 to Jacob and Georgia on the family farm in Colbert, Washington. He graduated with honors from Mead High School, Spokane, Washington. After graduation he enlisted in the navy and served in World War ||, the South Pacific as a medic with the Marine Corp. Herb worked for Wonder Bread In Toledo, Ohio for 20 years, and then transferred to Spokane, WA in 1967, where he continued with Wonder Bread until 1982 when he retired. In 1971, he married the love of his life, Mary Lee Roff, proceeded in death (2012). Also proceeded in death by his parents, five siblings, a daughter, and a grandson. He is survived by four daughters, two sons, numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Services to be held October 31, noon at Colbert Chapel. The family asks in lieu of flower donations in memory of Herb be made to Colbert Chapel or Horizon Hospice.



